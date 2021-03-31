A 16-year-old wielded a knife at the Holiday Gas Station on Geist Road and told the cashier, “This is a robbery.” The cashier said: “Are you serious?”
Then a customer, identified as Nicholas Moore, went out to his car, fetched a gun and held the teen at gunpoint until Alaska State Troopers arrived, according to a criminal complaint filed in state court over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.
The 16-year-old is currently being charged as an adult and faces two felonies, first-degree robbery and third-degree assault, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Moore told troopers that when he saw the teen enter the store with a large knife, he thought the kid was “looking like he was on a mission.”
When the teen approached the cashier and started to demand money, Moore ducked out of the store and went to his car.
The cashier told authorities that the teen brandished the knife over the counter, past the plastic COVID-19 protection shield and pointed to the cash register.
“This is really a robbery,” he told the cashier. She about 3 feet away and stepped back to avoid being cut with the knife, according to the trooper report, which was signed by Trooper Nathan Hollenbeck.
After Moore retrieved his handgun, he went back into the store, pointed it at the teen and told him to get on the ground.
The robber got down on his stomach, according to the trooper report.
When authorities arrived, store workers pointed to the boy on the ground and said, “That’s him.”
He was handcuffed, read his Miranda rights and told troopers that he “was losing control,” “can’t take it anymore,” and that he wanted to die, the trooper report read.
Online court records show the teen was released from state custody on Sunday on $7,500 bail.
