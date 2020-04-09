Proposed curriculum changes for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District continue to turn heads in the community, but further discussion will wait until fall.
The items discussed at Tuesday night’s school board meeting included K-12 social studies and grades seven through 10 English language arts curriculum, as well as curricula textbook and materials reports for each. Absent was the “LGBTQ+ literature” option under the “Social Themes in Literature” course that drew much debate at a January board meeting.
The goal for the reports on the agenda was to separate out areas that might be perceived as controversial and leave those for later, tentatively in the fall, in the interest of doing essential business only while public engagement is limited, according to Superintendent Karen Gaborik, who spoke prior to discussion of the curriculum items at Tuesday’s meeting.
“So tonight will be board reports and then the hope is that the board will then act on these at the next April 21 meeting,” she said, “and the goal here is to empower, then, action on that. The full goal of these would empower the Teaching and Learning Department to use funds from this year to purchase materials.”
Remaining for the board’s consideration in April as part of the social studies curriculum for grades 10 and 11 is “United States Civil Rights Experience,” which includes LGBTQ people as a group students can choose to study if taking the class.
Five letters were read into public testimony at Tuesday’s meeting, all against inclusion of LGBTQ curriculum.
Board member Matthew Sampson said he agreed with the idea that they should delay consideration of curriculum classes that are controversial, allowing the community opportunity to weigh in more effectively.
However, citing the five comments read into testimony and emails the board has received concerning both the English and social studies curriculum, he asked why the administration was not also classifying the social studies material as a controversial course and setting it aside.
“Is this course not also controversial? It seems to me it clearly is,” he said.
Gaborik responded that the administration believes it is the grade 11-12 English arts curriculum that is the primary source of concern, adding that she didn’t think the social studies courses garnered as much feedback.
Melanie Hadaway, the district’s executive director of the Teaching and Learning department, said they had extensive public testimony on various drafts and that the feedback was mixed.
The one reference to LGBTQ rights in the curriculum in the K-12 social studies section is in United States Civil Rights Experience, according to Hadaway, and the class is an elective option for U.S. history, focused on how the notions of equality under the law and popular sovereignty articulated through the Declaration of Independence have expanded through legislative and judicial action as well as grassroots civic engagements.
“So they’re focusing on the reasons, on how legislative judicial actions have affected different groups,” Hadaway said. “The learner will select one strand to explore throughout the semester, which may be different from what others in the class select.”
Women, indigenous people, Latinos, African-Americans, disables people, LGBTQ and other marginalized groups were all cited by Hadaway as examples of groups that can be studied.
As the curriculum advisory committee voted unanimously to bring the course forward with that description and it went through the public process, Hadaway said she felt it was appropriate to bring it to the board for consideration.
