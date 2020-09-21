Alaska recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19 among the state’s residents on Saturday, according to Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health and Social Services.
Of the 94, 20 were of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough — 17 from Fairbanks and three from North Pole.
The state has now recorded 6,836 cases since the first cases were reported in early March. Of those, 4,565 were considered active as of Saturday.
The Fairbanks borough has recorded 966 cases since the pandemic began, and 719 of those were considered active as of the latest state report.
No additional deaths were reported in Sunday’s announcement. Forty-five Alaskans have died of COVID-19 or have had COVID-19 as a contributing factor in their death. Of the 45 deaths, nine were of residents of the Fairbanks borough.
Just over half of the new cases — 52 — are of Alaskans ages 20 years to 49 years, according to Sunday’s update. Those age ranges have been seeing an increased number of cases.
The report also stated that 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized and that five others who are considered persons under investigation are hospitalized and waiting for their test results.
The Sunday report is for the 24-hour reporting period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, on Saturday tweeted about the benefit of wearing a face mask.
“I wear a mask,” she tweeted. “Not only does it protect others, but the data is pointing to the fact it also protects me.”
