COVID-19 curtailed summer fun last year but some events look to be coming back in 2021.
Planning for the Tanana Valley State Fair is underway and the Ester Community Association is hopeful about hosting an Independence Day parade this summer but large public events at Pioneer Park, which normally hosts Memorial Day and Fourth of July gatherings, are canceled along with the Independence Day parade usually hosted in North Pole, according to officials at the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of North Pole.
Planning for Golden Days and the Midnight Sun Festival is moving ahead though those events will likely be modified to address public health concerns.
Mahla Strohmaier, executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association, said she is feeling hopeful about hosting a fair in 2021 in part due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We are moving forward as though we can have a fair,” she said. “I think the community needs it.”
“We are very very very hopeful,” Strohmaier added. “We are just going to watch and wait and see like everyone else what happens.”
Strohmaier said a final decision will be made in June.
The 2020 fair was canceled last summer when coronavirus case counts were on the rise. Since a peak in December, the rate of new daily cases has declined and appears to be levelling off.
Monique Musick is the president of the Ester Community Association, which hosts a Fourth of July celebration and community picnic along with Ester Fest, a fundraiser for the community park. Musick said the association is considering hosting a parade with social distancing — a final decision is pending — but the public gathering afterwards in the Ester Community Park is unlikely. The Ester Fest, a fundraiser that would happen in late July or early August, is iffy.
“We’re hoping,” Musick said.
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, which hosts the annual summer solstice celebration, said they are working on a plan for this year’s Midnight Sun Festival, which would take place on June 19.
“We have not announced it yet, but we’re 92% of the way from our concept and mitigation plans, and we’ll be announcing our near-readiness to start vendor applications soon,” van den Berg wrote in an email.
According to the website for the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks, tickets are on sale for the 116th Midnight Sun Game on June 21, 2021.
Tickets are also being sold online for the 15th annual Chickenstock Music Festival 2021, held in a tiny community near the Canada border, on June 11 and 12.
Website registration for one Fairbanks’ most popular running races, the Midnight Sun Run, has begun. A virtual option is also available for runners who wish to run the race on their own and submit their time.
Race Director Wendy Cloyd said while they are planning a live race, with COVID-19 mitigation, such as face masks at the start and finish lines and a staggered start, but the final decision to go forward with it is pending.
“I still cannot guarantee you 100% that we are going to have an in-person run,” she said. “There is not anything that is stopping us from having a race other than our own concerns.”
Cloyd is researching whether people have gotten sick from COVID-19 in connection with running races, she said. She is also looking into what other race hosts around the state are doing.
“A lot of races are moving forward,” she said.
Donnie Hayes, manager of Pioneer Park, said that while large public events are cancelled for 2021, planning is happening for smaller events.
“Our goal this summer is to put on activities that still allow the community to socially distance themselves while at the same time working towards larger gatherings as our COVID-19 situation continues to become clearer and safe,” Hayes wrote in an email.
“So instead of having the typical large gatherings all at the same time and all in the same place, we are working on putting together activities that encourage recreating at Pioneer Park and opportunities to still look at safe spaces. Those activities are still in the planning phase, and we look forward to sharing them with the community as our plans come together.”
Miniature golf will return to the park this summer with more information coming out next month, Pioneer Park announced.
The Crooked Creek Whiskey Island Railroad encircling the park will be closed this summer pending repairs on two train trestles and on the track, according to a news release.
Golden Days is being planned with another reverse parade, a street fair and the annual Rubber Duckie Race. The event is hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
“We are currently planning for a reverse parade, but with additional capacity for floats and spectators because it was so popular last year,” said Jinnel Choiniere, president and CEO for the Fairbanks chamber.
Events hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, such as Music in the Garden at the Georgeson Botanical Garden and various lecture series, are up in the air, according to university spokeswoman Marmian Grimes.
“We’ll probably make the decisions as events get closer,” she said.
The UAF commencement in May is likely to be modified, she said, and will resemble a drive-in movie.
