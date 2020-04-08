An Alaska Superior Court Judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by former North Pole Republican Rep. Al Vezey against the Alaska Legislature in disputes regarding the location of a special session last summer.
Vezey filed the lawsuit against lawmakers who gathered in Juneau rather than Wasilla as Gov. Mike Dunleavy had requested.
In a 21-page ruling published Monday, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald said Vezey’s claim against lawmakers is moot because of the time passed since the special session dispute.