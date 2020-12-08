The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the Trump administration’s approval of the Liberty project in the Beaufort Sea on Monday, saying it had failed to consider the project’s climate impacts and it violated aspects of the Endangered Species Act.
The ruling vacated approval of the project and sent it back to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Hilcorp Alaska became the owner and operator of Liberty in 2014 when it acquired the assets from BP Exploration (Alaska.)
In 2018, Hilcorp received federal approval to construct a nine-acre artificial island in federal waters about 20 miles east of Prudhoe Bay. The project includes oil drilling and production facilities, with a total footprint of 24 acres in about 20 feet of water and a 5.6 mile undersea pipeline that would transfer the oil to onshore facilities. Hilcorp estimates Liberty holds 150 million barrels of recoverable oil.
If developed, it would be the first offshore oil and gas facility in federal waters.
Environmental groups Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Defenders of Wildlife and Pacific Environment filed a lawsuit, saying the Liberty project would risk spills in the Beaufort Sea and threaten polar bears and Arctic communities.
Monday, the three-judge panel ruled that the Trump administration had failed to properly consider the climate impacts of the project, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act. Specifically, the court rejected the administration’s improper use of economic modeling to reach the conclusion that this project would benefit the climate. It also said that impacts on polar bears were not properly addressed.
