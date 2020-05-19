The Alaska Judicial Council has submitted the names of four potential Alaska Supreme Court appointees to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for his consideration in choosing a replacement for retiring Justice Craig Stowers.
Stowers, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Sean Parnell in December 2009, is set to retire June 1.
Eight individuals applied for the position earlier this year, and the council narrowed the group to three Superior Court judges and one attorney, all from Anchorage.
The Alaska Constitution outlines that the nonpartisan Judicial Council put forward potential nominees for the governor to choose from.
The council consists of three attorneys appointed by the Alaska Bar Association, three non-attorney individuals appointed by the governor, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger. It is tasked with screening applicants and forwarding at least two candidates to the governor.
The three Superior Court judges selected are Dani Crosby, Jennifer Stuart Henderson and Yvonne Lamoureux. The attorney selected is Dario Borghesan, a chief assistant attorney general for the Alaska Department of Law in Anchorage.
All applicants were scored on a survey completed by more than 4,000 Alaska Bar Association members.
Of the group, Henderson earned the highest rating at 4.4 out of 5; Crosby received a rating of 4.3; Borghesan was rated at 4.2; and Lamoureux was rated at 4.1.
This will be Dunleavy's first opportunity to nominate a member of the state's five-seat Supreme Court. Justices must face a public retention vote every 10 years.
The Alaska Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of the group Recall Dunleavy, which is seeking to remove the governor from office over alleged failings in office. One of the identified grounds for recall was Dunleavy's failure to meet the statutory 45-day deadline to appoint a Palmer Superior Court judge.
Dunleavy has 45 days to select one of the four applicants nominated by the Judicial Council.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.