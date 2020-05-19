Justices (from left) Peter Maassen, Daniel Winfree, Chief Justice Joel Bolger, Craig Stowers, and Susan Carney, listen as attorney D. John McKay, back to camera, argues the case as the Alaska Supreme Court visits West Valley High School for the Supreme Court LIVE educational program Thursday morning, October 10, 2019. The court heard oral arguments in an appeal case, Kaleb Lee Basey v. State of Alaska, Department of Public Safety, before an audience of high school students.