Fairbanks schools Superintendent Karen Gaborik said the school district is preparing for the novel coronavirus while the immediate health risk in Alaska remains low. Part of that preparation included Tuesday's launching of a “District Response to COVID-19” webpage.
No school-sponsored travel has been canceled because no trips are scheduled for a restricted area, Gaborik said in a Tuesday interview. Some trips typically occur over spring break, which is next week.
Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop on Monday announced that her school district had canceled all school-sponsored domestic and international travel for students and staff through the end of April and all work-related, non-essential travel for district employees also through the same time period.
Schools in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are reportedly being provided handouts discussing best practices for avoiding illness. Routine daily sanitizing of schools is sufficient for the time being, according to the new webpage. Custodians sanitize door handles, office counters, handrails, sinks, drinking fountains and dispensers.
“The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says that at this time, schools do not need to take any special precautions beyond what is normally recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses,” according to the webpage. “Our school custodial staff follow standard procedures for cleaning, and we reinforce the need for students and staff to stay home when sick, wash hands frequently, avoid touching one’s face, and take other preventive steps outlined by the health department.”
No case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Alaska.
“If we get new information, we will shift our response accordingly,” Gaborik said.
Student and staff trips are continuing. Gaborik asked each school principal to provide information about school trips and said that at least five trips, including travel to Europe, are planned in the coming weeks. School district students and staff are visiting Germany, France and England in the coming weeks.
Both school-sponsored trips and student and staff travel through a third-party vendor have been reviewed, Gaborik said.
Students and staff are also planning to visit New York, Washington, D.C. and the Disneyland Resort in California.
“What we are doing is we are looking at the travel advisory recommendations,” Gaborik said, “and just monitoring where those restricted areas are.”
Gaborik is planning a personal trip to Northern California during spring break. Two coronavirus cases have been reported in that part of the state.
“I am going to continue with my plans,” she said.
Additionally, the annual conference and exposition of the National School Boards Association is planned April 4-6 in Chicago, where a few coronavirus cases have been reported. The organization's website states that “appropriate disease prevention, monitoring, and response protocols” will be in place during the conference.
Fairbanks school board members are planning to attend, Gaborik said.
A letter from Heather Heineken, the school district's director of business services risk management liaison, went to principals, directors and head teachers about travel on Monday.
“School principals should conduct ongoing meetings with traveling groups to review upcoming trips and travel advisories,” the letter states. “The district will continue to monitor all travel and provide updates as the national recommendations evolve.”
The district’s new coronavirus webpage offers information about the virus and links to state and federal agencies responding.
If there is a coronavirus outbreak in Fairbanks, the school district is prepared to close schools if necessary.
“If needed, school closures will be decided case-by-case in coordination with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services,” the webpage states.
