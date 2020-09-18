Rebuilding Fifth Avenue between Barnette and Noble streets will include wider sidewalks and roadway reconstruction but will most likely keep the street one-way, following the plan offered by the city officials and going against some businesses and the organization promoting economic growth in downtown Fairbanks.
The renovation of the road is scheduled to begin not earlier than 2022 by the city of Fairbanks Engineering Department and the Alaska Department of Transportation, but city officials were discussing Wednesday whether to keep the roadway a one-way street or convert it into a two-way.
Robert Pristash, the city engineer responsible for the redesign plan, said the city is moving along with the one-way plan. It is the design he recommends to keep the street safe for pedestrians and drivers and to accommodate wide driveways, bicycle lanes and wide sidewalks.
“All these users have different demands, but we have a limited space for the reconstruction,” Pristash said. “It’s a conflict for space.”
The Downtown Association of Fairbanks advocates for converting Fifth Avenue into a two-way street, which would improve the traffic circulation and help foster economic growth downtown, said Donna Gardino, a board member of the Downtown Association. A two-way street would also slow down the driving speed and make people notice — and perhaps visit — the businesses more, she added.
The owner of Goldies located on Fifth Avenue, Kara Nash, said she is “absolutely in favor” of the two-way scenario.
She said that, with Fifth Avenue being one way, visitors need to go around Cushman Street, Seventh Avenue and Barnette Street to get to her store.
“We just need to have streets that are navigable by people who don’t know the downtown Fairbanks.”
The conversion to a two-way street would also affect pedestrians: Gardino said two-way traffic is slower and presents less danger to the people who use sidewalks or cross the streets, while Pristash said a road with one-way traffic reduces the dangers for pedestrians since there is only one direction from which the cars and the glare are coming.
The debate over one-way versus two-way streets has been ongoing since the 1950s, with American cities converting their two-way streets into one-way to accommodate more cars but reversing the trend later on to revitalize commerce and restore traffic safety, according to the urban transportation expert from Penn State University, Vikash Gayah.
In Fairbanks, other streets that have been converted from one lane to two lanes include Noble and Lacey streets in 2012 and First Avenue at the Key Bank building, Gardino said.
While the city is moving along with the one-way street design for Fifth Avenue, Pristash said the decision might change during the next stages of the project. He also said he plans to make his design easy to adjust to a two-way later on.
“I want to design something that is flexible in the future.”
Besides the debate on whether to convert Fifth Avenue into a two-way street, there are a lot of things the city wants to improve on the street, Pristash said.
Other improvements will include rebuilding the roadway, which has a problem in its foundation; improving the drainage system; widening the sidewalks and making them more accessible to people with disabilities; and removing some of the utility poles obstructing the sidewalks and putting their lines underground, he said.
“We are emphasizing pedestrian access on Fifth Avenue,” Pristash said.
Construction for one-way design is anticipated in 2022, while construction for two-way design would start between 2023 and 2025.
