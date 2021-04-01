The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order restricting fishing in Piledriver Slough and Moose Creek to catch and release only after fish were found to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Effective Thursday, all fish species caught in the slough and creek must be released immediately. The order will remain in effect indefinitely, but restrictions may loosen if and when additional data becomes available, according to Fairbanks Area Management Biologist Heather Scannell.
Portions of Piledriver Slough and Moose Creek are within or immediately downstream of the Eielson Air Force Base groundwater contamination plume. Since 2019, a number of waterbodies in and around the plume were found to be contaminated with perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which are components of fire-fighting foam.
The level of contaminants in waters impacted by the plume exceeded EPA and DEC levels for acceptable drinking water. Fish caught in Piledriver Slough and Moose Creek as well as Kimberly and Polaris lakes were found to be contaminated. The fish in Piledriver Slough and Moose Creek were collected in 2017 and tested in 2019, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The decision to close involved a variety of agencies, including ADF&G, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health and Social Services. In a statement, all the agencies agreed that "PFAS is a challenging issue." As it is a relatively new problem, Alaska currently lacks fish consumption guieidelines to determine whether or not a fish is unsafe to eat.
According to a release from ADF&G, the decision to limit fishing to catch and release was taken out of “an abundance of caution, and to remain consistent with recent management actions taken on contaminated stocked lakes.” For context, Kimberly Lake is closed; it is no longer stocked and is closed to public access. Polaris Lake is open to catch and release fishing but is no longer stocked. Other bodies of water in the area, including Beauty Pond and Bear and Moose lakes, are also already limited to catch and release.
Piledriver Slough and Moose Creek contain several different fish species. Scannell said that the sport fish species present in this area are Arctic grayling, northern pike and burbot. Non-sport fish species include longnose sucker, slimy sculpin, lake chub, whitefish. Chum and king salmon sometimes pass through or mingle in the area, but do not spawn in this area.
A representative from DHSS said the department is less concerned about an individual eating one fish with a heightened level of PFAS. The greater worry is with the amount and frequency with which people eat contaminated fish; the greater the amount, the more PFAS accumulates in an individual’s body. The amount of contaminants as well as frequency and duration of exposure impact the likelihood that an individual will experience negative health effects related to PFAS.
High levels of certain PFAS can lead to a wide range of health issues. Research has tied PFAS to increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, small decreases in infant birth weights, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, according to DHSS.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7545.