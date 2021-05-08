Individuals who live or work in the Hamilton Acres subdivision should plan on delays during their Monday morning commute.
The Alaska Department of Transportation is beginning its Third Street Widening and Signal Interconnect project today, which will limit travel on Third Street to one lane and one direction.
Traffic will flow into the Hamilton Acres subdivision, but exiting traffic will need to detour around construction. This is slated to be the case for the duration of construction season.
DOT Public Information Officer Caitlin Frye emphasized that the first few days are always the most chaotic as everyone tries to figure out their route. This means that delays will likely decrease as time goes on.
“Just know that even if it is really crazy at first, people will eventually get into a pattern,” Frye said.
Frye explained that the department decided upon this traffic pattern because the traffic is heavier entering Hamilton Acres in the afternoon than it is exiting the subdivision in the morning.
“There are going to be delays no matter which direction we choose, but our traffic modeling shows this will be the better option,” Frye noted.
DOT traffic engineers will be on site monitoring traffic and will make adjustments as needed. They will be watching the intersections of Trainer Gate and C Street and Trainer Gate and F Street particularly closely to gauge how difficult it is for people to turn left onto Trainer Gate.
The Third Street project is extremely important for the department, Frye explained.
“This project has been in the works for decades, so we are thrilled that we are finally getting it constructed,” said Frye. The project will widen Third Street from the intersection of Minnie Street and the Old Steese Highway to Hamilton Avenue. It will also add through-traffic and turning lanes and will improve sidewalks, upgrade traffic signals and install a roundabout at Eagle Avenue.
While the work will cause temporary inconveniences during the 2021 construction season, Frye said that DOT is “confident that the improvements we’re making to Third Street are going to make for a faster and safer commute for many years to come.”
