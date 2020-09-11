A construction crew working on a project at Aniak Airport in Southwest Alaska unearthed a human jaw bone, a discovery that led to the finding of more human remains at what is believed to be an old burial site, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers reported Friday that an employee of Knik Construction called Sunday, Sept. 6 to report that a jaw bone was found during excavations for new electric lines at the airport in Aniak. The city of about 480 people is located on the south bank of the Kuskokwim River about 90 air miles upriver from Bethel.
Troopers from Aniak responded to the site and confirmed the jaw bone was of a human.
"Upon further investigation, more bones were located," Friday's trooper report states. "At this time, it is believed to be possibly an old burial site."
Troopers state that the remains were collected and photographed are being sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Anchorage for examination.
