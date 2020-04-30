In another blow to Alaska's oil economy, oil giant ConocoPhillips announced Thursday it plans to cut its daily Alaska oil production by about half in June due to "unacceptably low oil prices resulting from global oil demand destruction" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reduction of 100,000 barrels per day is about one-fifth of what flows through the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. The cut will affect the Kuparuk River Unit and Western North Slope Greater Mooses Tooth and Colville River Units, ConocoPhillips noted in the Thursday news release announcing the cuts.
"The ramp down to reduce production will begin in late May and is part of broader curtailments in the Lower 48 and other areas," the announcement reads. "Any extensions of the curtailment beyond June will be determined on a month-to-month basis."
The cuts will essentially leave oil stored in reservoirs until it's needed at a later date, according to the company. The announcement adds that the cuts represent "the extraordinary challenges currently facing the oil and natural gas industry in Alaska and elsewhere."
The crash in demand, combined with a global oversupply of oil, has resulted in massive drops in oil prices around the world, with Alaska North Slope crude last recorded at $10.67 per barrel as of Wednesday, the lowest since the late 1990s.
ConocoPhillips, Alaska's largest oil producer, is not the only company to be making changes in the state in response to the pandemic.
According to notices filed with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Baker Hughes, an international oil field services company, announced a plan to lay off 63 North Slope employees starting this week; Halliburton Energy Services laid off 80 Prudhoe Bay employees last week; Schlumberger Technology Corp., another international oil field services company, announced a plan to lay off 81 North Slope workers now through June; and Peak Oilfield Services Company plans to lay off more than 50 workers in the North Slope, Kenai and Valdez areas over the next month.
With much of the state's economy still tied to oil and gas, the continued hits to production, sales and price leaves the Legislature in a tight spot when it comes to balancing the state's budget this year. Even if the House and Senate were to base their budget choices on the Department of Revenue's spring forecast, the predicted $30 per barrel price average is nearly three times the current rate.
Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins and Republican Sen. Click Bishop, both Fairbanks members of the House and Senate Resource Committees, said Thursday they are not surprised by the moves.
"Alaska's oil economy is at the whims of an international commodity and we've been seeing the drop in demand across the world. How long this will last is anybody's guess, and ramping production back up will be difficult," Hopkins said. "These are critical jobs and revenue in Alaska and reacting accordingly will take teamwork and putting aside partisan politics as we have been to find a long-term plan so we're ready when oil prices come back up and then crash again, as has been the history of oil in Alaska."
Bishop had similar concerns.
"It's needed. The world's awash in oil," he said of the cuts in production. "You've just got to throttle back until you can get the economy going again. But especially with aircraft not flying, it's going to be like that for a while. I'm guessing we're going to have a significant hole in the budget. The whole world's in the same mess. Nobody is immune from it."
Bishop noted, like Hopkins, that work is needed to diversify state revenue to get away from oil's volatility.
"I'm not saying I told you so, but I said five years ago that we needed to start looking at raising revenue and finding more efficiencies in our budget. I called it. The oil fairy is not going to come back and save us anymore," Bishop said.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not respond to a request for comment.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.