ConocoPhillips has shut down its North Slope drilling operations due to increased risk of workers contracting the COVID-19 disease, the company has announced.
The decision to idle the fleet of drill rigs follows last week's announcement that a BP worker on the North Slope had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to the heightened COVID-19 risk to our North Slope workforce, we are taking action to significantly reduce the number of personnel on the Slope in a managed fashion," ConocoPhillips Alaska spokeswoman Natalie Lowman said in an emailed statement. "To do this, we’ve made the decision to demobilize our rig fleet. Demobilizing our rig fleet means our drilling rigs will stop drilling and the rigs will be placed in long term storage.
"Wells in production will continue to produce oil," she said. "Given the high degree of uncertainty on how the situation plays out, we can’t say how long these measures will be in place."
Lowman said the company's actions "are primarily due to the remoteness and complexity of operating on the North Slope during the COVID pandemic."
The decision has an impact on Fairbanks-based Doyon, Limited through its subsidiary, Doyon Drilling, which owns and staffs several rigs.
Conoco's decision to shut down operations primarily affects two of Doyon Drilling's rigs, according to Doyon, Limited President and CEO Aaron Schutt. Doyon Drilling has five rigs working for Conoco: Three are only used during the ice road season, which is ending. One of the two other rigs was expected to start operations in April.
"It will take a couple more weeks to secure the wells, move the rigs, and protect the equipment," he said.
The five Doyon rigs are operated by Doyon Drilling employees as well as those of other companies that come on board for specific skills and functions. Doyon Drilling has couple hundred employees total on the five rigs.
The decision to suspend operations will put an additional number of Doyon employees out of work. Those who work on rigs tied to the ice road season already expected to have their work end; now they will be joined by those assigned to Rig 142 and Rig 26.
Rig 26, which was to start drilling in April, is Doyon's largest and newest rig and has been referred to as "The Beast" because it is the largest mobile land rig in North America. It was assembled in Alberta, then taken apart and driven to Alaska in 267 tractor-trailer shipments. It completed its trip north last year.
Rig 26 has a reach well beyond that of typical extended-reach rigs. It is able to extend 7 miles, whereas typical extended-reach rigs can reach just over 4 miles.
ConocoPhillip Alaska's decision is another major development in a turbulent year for Alaska's oil industry and the companies that are tied to it.
"I’ve been at Doyon about 15 years and have been through a couple of downturns with oil prices, but this COVID is impacting us in dramatic ways," Schutt said. "I take Conoco at their word that the decision was as much related to COVID as to oil prices and protecting that workforce that is very vulnerable when they live in remote camps and have close contact in camps.
"It would, could travel very quickly and create a very tenuous situation for employees.”
