Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young have secured a $33.5 million grant to help fund lingering damages from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Nov. 30, 2018, in Southcentral Alaska.
The United States Department of Transportation grant has been awarded to the Alaska DOT to assist the Municipality of Anchorage, Mat-Su Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough with the repair or reconstruction of highways and roads that sustained heavy damage as a result of the quake.