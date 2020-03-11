A committee of University of Alaska Fairbanks faculty and program officials have released a list of possible programs that may be cut later this year in an effort to swallow another cut in state funding.
The initial plan included the suspension of two programs and the deletion of 21 programs. A total of 86 programs were reviewed. Some of the recommendations included previously suspended programs — like sociology and chemistry — that will remain on track for deletion.
The committees provided one of six recommendations for how to proceed with each of the 86 programs:
• Continuation: The program is serving students as it should and no changes are needed.
• Continuation with improvement plan: The program is serving students well and largely meeting goals but some internal changes maybe needed.
• Revision or restructure: Program will be changed using existing resources which “may entail a reallocation of resources within the program,” which might include a shift in faculty and staff workloads, assignments, curriculum, program delivery, facilities and student success initiatives. This could also mean a program could be merged with another has happened with the journalism and communications departments in recent years.
• Reduction: A reduction in program offerings might include elimination of a track or concentration within a program.
• Suspension: While final decisions on the program are made, admissions to the program are closed.
• Deletion: The program is scheduled for deletion, a process which is required to include a teach-out process.
The committees suggested suspending the Associate of Applied Sciences degree in drafting technology and the Bachelor of Sciences in mining engineering.
The committees suggested deleting the following programs: Bachelor of Arts in arctic and northern studies; Master of Science in water and environmental science; Master of Education in people, place and pedagogy; Master of Education on secondary language acquisition and bilingual education; Master of Science in mining engineering; Master of Science in geological engineering; and Certificate in safety, health and environmental awareness technology.
The committees also suggested continuing the deletion of the following already suspended programs: Bachelor of Arts in chemistry; Master of Arts degree in chemistry; Master of Science in biochemistry; Master of Science in environmental chemistry; Associate of Applied Science in construction trades technology; Master of Science in resource and applied economics; Certificate in mining applications and technologies; Master of Science in computational physics; Master of Science in space physics; Certificate in power generation; Associate of Applied Science in renewable resources; Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Bachelor of Science in sociology; and Certificate in veterinary science.
UAF Chancellor Dan White will review the recommendations and provide his own suggestion to University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen by March 23.
