Kalyn Holl came to Fairbanks for what she thought was her last year of mushing experience — and decided to stay.
“I moved up here three winters ago, and it gets in your blood,” Holl said. “You move up here and you go like, ‘Wow, this is a really hard place to live, and I love it. It’s beautiful.’”
Holl fits a profile of a typical Alaska migrant: adventure-seekers in their 20s and 30s have been driving state migrations — and economy — up. But in the last five years, Alaska, for the first time in more than three decades, lost migrants among all age groups, even among young adults.
“Typically, migration has been an indicator of how good Alaska looks to people,” said Eric Sandberg, a Juneau demographer and researcher for the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. “The net migration has been trending more negative, which means that, sure, more people are moving out, but also fewer people are moving in. So Alaska is not as great of a place to move to as they thought before.”
Interior: Military, university migrants
After losing people to net migration for most of the past 30 years, the Fairbanks North Star Borough gained 1,064 people in 2020 and grew more than any other Alaska borough, according to the state labor and workforce department.
The military and the university were the main drivers that brought large influxes of young people to the area in the 1990s and 2000s, and that was the source of recent growth as well, Sandberg wrote in the 2021 March issue of Alaska Economic Trends magazine, issued by the department.
“Fairbanks in our estimates was slightly positive in recent years due to the Eielson Air Force expansion,” Sandberg said. “It could be a possibility that the net migration tums positive for the Fairbanks area.”
The mid-2000s surge happened at the time of military buildup during the Iraq war, Sandberg said. Since then the military has expanded less, and, in the past 10 years, the economic downturn hit Fairbanks jobs in the construction and oil industries.
“The university cuts could certainly have an effect, but it’s hard to see the scope of the effect,” he added. “And it could just be that Fairbanks’ job market has been down.”
Home to over 85% of Interior Alaska’s population, Fairbanks is responsible for most of the migration in the region, but other regions follow their own migration trends too, with young people leaving for school or change and families occasionally moving in the area.
Alaska: Even young people move here less
Until recently, less settled young adults — especially men — have been moving to the most northern state for work, school and adventure in large numbers since 1985, according to the March issue of the Alaska Economic Trends.
“In Alaska, typically the highest number of migrants is among people in their late 20s and early 30s,” Sandberg said.
However, as of 2015-2020, even people in their late 20s were in the net negative category, and Alaska lost migrants in every age group for the first time in the 35-year study period. Among people in their early 20s alone, the state lost about 700 more movers than it gained each year.
The negative net migration — the number in minus the number out — has been large enough for the last four years to cause the overall population to shrink. The state’s population declined by 3,831 people — or about 0.5% — from July 2019 to July 2020, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The older population has been growing, but the state started to lose more people over 65 as well — these are the people who often leave Alaska closer to retirement age, seeking things like a warmer climate, according to the report.
“Part of that is the fact that the underlying population has changed,” Sandberg said. “Before, Alaska didn’t have a lot of people 60 and older.”
Alaska’s population has always been more migratory than in any other state. With the shifts in such crucial elements of Alaska’s economy as military and oil industry, it’s typical for 40,000 to 50,000 people to move both into and out of Alaska every year, regardless of economic conditions.
Typically, during national recessions and times of economic turmoil across the country, fewer people leave Alaska and more people move to the state where they can weather the storm.
“Basically, we are countercyclical,” Sandberg said. “When the economy was bad in the rest of the country, we had the most migrations.”
While the researchers only looked at the beginning of 2020 and will be able to get a better idea about the pandemic year after analyzing more data, so far it looks like it didn’t follow the trend.
“With the COVID, it was bad outside and bad in Alaska,” he said.
He added that the job market was already pretty weak in Alaska, and if the COVID-19 pandemic had not occurred, the state most likely would still have a low number of people moving in.
While net migration can stay negative for years and years, Sandberg said there is hope for a positive turnaround for Alaska in “a process of the economy and the budget becoming more stable, and the job growth picking up again.”
Meanwhile, for those who do end up coming here, it seems easy to find reasons to stay.
Holl, who now works as a tour guide in the Chena Outdoor Collective, grew up in Minnesota and has been coming to different parts of Alaska for the summers. In Fairbanks, she wanted to do one last season of dog handling.
“That turned into another year, and that turned into another year,” she said. “And now I’m an Alaska resident, and I purchased a reindeer. I moved up here with the intention to move back home and start my own kennel, and now I’m staying with the intention of seeing what happens.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.