Students and staff at Pearl Creek Elementary School in Fairbanks unveiled a mural Friday as part of an art project blending creativity and natural resources.
Fourth, fifth and sixth graders worked on the giant mural, “Water is a Precious Resource,” which comprised 256 tiles painted mostly by students. The mural stemmed from an October project in Rebecca Hammer’s fourth grade class in which students studied water and the consequences for the planet if the resource were to suddenly disappear.
Artist in residence Margaret Donat helped students in creating the mural. “I love to come in and tie whatever project we’re going to do to something that’s important to the school,” Donat said. “This was perfect because there are so many visuals tied in with water.”
The artist in schools program is funded in part by the Alaska State Council on the Arts and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and facilitated by the Fairbanks Arts Association. In addition to the mural, students also created glass pendants, which also were on display in the school’s commons area.