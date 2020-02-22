A Fairbanks man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-truck pulling two fuel trailers Friday evening on the Parks Highway just west of Fairbanks.
According to Alaska State Troopers, Boris Bashchuk, 33, was driving a pickup near Little Shot Road on the Parks Highway when the vehicle struck the semi at about 8:15 p.m. Bashchuk was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to troopers, alcohol "appears to be a factor" in the collision. No other details were given in the news release.
The highway was closed for about five hours as troopers, with aid from Chena Goldstream Fire Department, University Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, Fairbanks North Star Borough HAZMAT Team, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department helped safely remove the vehicles from the roadway.
The highway was reopened at 1:30 a.m.