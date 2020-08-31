North Pole Republican incumbent Sen. John Coghill has confirmed he has asked for a recount in the incredibly close primary race for Senate District B.
Coghill trails behind more conservative opponent Robert Myers by a mere 14 votes, according certified election results provided by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Coghill send a letter to the division asking for a recount earlier this morning. The 22-year Alaska lawmaker told the Daily News-Miner he's asking for a recount based on a number of concerns.
"The new machines they were using, they had to copy and fax a couple of those documents and I wanted to make sure that didn't happen areawide and there weren't any mixups there," Coghill said. "I also wanted to make sure all the postmarks were double checked [on mail-in ballots]. I hate to say the division failed anything but this is just so close you've got to ask."
Coghill noted that Alaska Elections Director Gail Fenumiai told him this morning she would try to have a recount by Wednesday. This has yet to be officially scheduled or confirmed by the division.
The recount would happen at the state elections headquarters in Juneau.
Coghill won't travel to Juneau for the recount but says he has a number of trusted friends in the capital city that he will ask to go and watch the process for him.
If the recount once again certifies that Coghill lost his long-held Senate seat, he will become one of several Republican incumbents who have lost their primaries to more conservative newcomers, largely over the dispute over the Permanent Fund dividend.
Coghill voted last session for a smaller dividend in hopes of maintaining the fund for the long term, he noted.
Other Republican incumbents considered more moderate by many have lost their seats to pro full-PFD candidates, including former Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage. Giessel's race has yet to be certified by the Division of Elections but as of the last count, she trails her opponent by more than 1,600 votes.
"They [the newcomers] were motivated and organized this election," Coghill said. "It's a shame that it comes down to the dividend that creates this divide. I would love to be there [in Juneau] to continue this conversation but I guess we will see."
Coghill was first elected to the Alaska Legislature in 1998. He was sworn into office in 1999.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.