Dave McGuire soaks up the daylight while overlooking the UAF West Ridge as he stretches after going for a ski Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019. "It was great," McGuire said of his ski on the UAF trails. "The conditions were excellent. They're doing a really nice job grooming," he added. McGuire, 65, is a retired UAF ecology professor who was also a student there in the 1980's receiving both his masters and PhD degrees. McGuire skis often, and stressed the importance of his stretching routine afterwards. "It keeps me limber."