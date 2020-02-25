North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill is asking the Environmental Protection Agency for additional federal dollars to help the Interior with its ever-present air quality issues.
The North Pole senator sent a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler earlier this month asking for further financial help through the Targeted Airshed Grant Program to help the Fairbanks North Star Borough improve air quality. The funds would specifically be directed to the borough’s woodstove change-out program that was implemented nearly a decade ago.
“Air quality is a big issue in Interior Alaska,” Coghill said. “The woodstove change-out program has us moving in the right direction, but additional funding would be a significant benefit. I thank Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for their attention to this matter. Any help with additional funds would be greatly appreciated by those trying to help improve the air we breathe.”
Coghill also sent the letter to Murkowski and Sullivan as well as U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee staff member Lucas Agnew.
The EPA has, over the years, categorized the borough’s air quality issue as increasingly serious.
Pollution levels at different parts of the year often place Fairbanks and North Pole at twice the amount of pollution allowed by the Clean Air Act.
New air quality control measures went into effect last month as a result of the federal government’s required State Implementation Plan or SIP, which the state completed in December. These measures included lower thresholds for calling for burn bans during which time residents in certain areas of the borough will be required to heat their homes without the use of wood or coal.
The state is also mandating a change for residents who burn oil to heat their homes to now switch from No. 2 grade heating oil to No. 1 grade heating oil. While No. 1 grade burns cleaner, it is also often more expensive, one of the points brought up by borough residents protesting some of the measures out into place.
These changes went into effect Jan. 8.
