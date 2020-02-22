A bill introduced by Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop seeking to increase Alaska’s motor fuel tax made its way out of the Senate Finance Committee on Friday.
Currently, Alaska has a motor fuel tax that has not been updated since May 1970. The state currently has the lowest motor fuel tax in the nation.
State law currently sets the base tax rate per gallon separated into four different motor fuel categories; highway at 8 cents per gallon, marine at 5 cents per gallon, aviation at 4.7 cents per gallon and jet at 3.2 cents per gallon.
Bishop’s bill proposes to increase the tax rates on highway and marine motor fuels to 16 cents and 10 cents per gallon, respectively.
“With this increase, Alaska would still have the lowest marine fuel tax in the nation while our ranking for the highway fuel tax would move from 50th to 48th,” Bishop’s sponsor statement reads. “Alaska’s motor fuel tax rate of 8 cents per gallon was typical compared to other states when it was enacted in 1970.”
Since 1970, every other state in the country has increased it’s fuel tax rates.
“After adjusting for inflation, an 8 cent fuel tax rate in 1970 is the equivalent in purchasing power to 52 cents today,” Bishop’s statement continued. “In other words, Alaska’s fuel tax has lost 82% of its purchasing power since 1970.”
The bill also proposes an increase to registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles to make up for the fact that owners of these vehicles will likely be paying less in a gas tax.
A biennial registration fee for fully electric vehicles will increase from $100 to $200, according to the version of the bill passed out of committee. Along similar reasoning, the same biennial registration fee would increase from $100 to $150 for plug-in hybrid vehicles.
There are about 1,000 of these vehicles in the state. The fee would be collected by the Division of Motor Vehicles and deposited into the state’s highway maintenance fund.
The bill ran into a hurdle mid-committee meeting Friday when Sen. Donny Olson, D-Golovin, expressed concern that the bill appeared to punish those seeking to use less fuel through the use of such a vehicle.
“It seems like this is a penalty for those people who are more concerned with the depletion of the ozone layer if you start to go ahead and put an extra tax on some these developments that have gone on to try and save the environment,” Olson said.
Bishop’s staff defended reasoning that electric vehicles still cause wear and tear on the road and are actually heavier because of the batteries.
The bill does not seek to increase taxes on aviation or jet fuels.
Revenue from the bill would be provided to the state’s Department of Transportation for increased road maintenance.
The committee substitute for the bill will now be passed on the Senate Rules Committee before it can reach the full Senate.
