The Clearwater Lodge was destroyed by fire overnight, according to Chief Tim Castleberry with the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department.
Castleberry said fire departments were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report that the lodge was fully engulfed in fire. The first engine on the scene confirmed the building was a total loss upon arrival. The fire was reported by individuals camping in the adjacent campground.
Crews from Rural Deltana, City of Delta Junction, and Fort Greely Fire Departments along with Delta Medical Transport responded to the call. Alaska State Troopers also responded and have requested the fire marshal’s office to investigate the fire. The fire marshal is expected to be on scene later this morning. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The lodge burned in May of 2014 and was rebuilt by the owners. It reopened in September of 2016.
Crews were still on the scene as of 4:30 a.m. and people are asked to avoid the area and to watch for trucks shuttling water in the Remington and Clearwater Road area. There have been no reports of injuries from the scene.
Mike Paschal is Assistant Chief of the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department and served as incident commander for the initial attack on the fire.