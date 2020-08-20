Public schools this week distributed thousands of laptops and tablets to prepare for today, the first day of virtual classes, while some students without an internet connection are reportedly receiving books and work packets.
An estimated 10% of students, or about 1,000, lack internet connectivity and need other provisions to facilitate home learning, Superintendent Karen Gaborik told the Board of Education earlier this month. The school year is starting online after leaders decided to delay in-person classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District were still counting students and passing out devices on Wednesday.
For families with internet, tablets are going to students from kindergarten through second grade. Older students are eligible for laptops. Parents are being asked to sign a user agreement, which basically states that no expectation of privacy should be had when using school district computers and networks.
Numbers provided by information technology officer James Gentry III show about 4,500 students had requested a computer as of Monday. The school district has about 100 internet hotspots to share with families who can demonstrate a financial need, Gentry said.
Teachers and school counselors are working with families with barriers to online learning, according to Melanie Hadaway, director of teaching and learning.
“Our direction has been that schools and teachers should work directly with families to find solutions for families that have no internet access,” Hadaway wrote in an email. “At one school, they’re calling them Remote Learning Plans (RLP’s) and counselors are facilitating discussions and work between families and teachers to find solutions that work for families.”
Hadaway said that “across the district we’re offering paper/pencil options for families, textbooks for those without digital access, and personalized options to meet family needs based on grade and subject.”
Gentry said 2,200 new laptops are expected to arrive next month. The district ordered 3,000 devices with 800 having been received so far.
“We are on track to get every student in the district who needs a device, to get them a device,” Gentry said. “Things are going pretty well. I am working closely with every principal of every school ... I think we are going to be just fine getting through school start-up.”
The devices are on loan, and the school district has set a fine of $220 for a lost or broken computer and $50 for a lost or broken power cord.
Families without internet service in their area and who cannot demonstrate a financial need for a district-provided hotspot are encouraged to purchase their own internet hotspot, according to Gentry.
People unable to get internet service in their neighborhood should also contact internet providers and request service, Gentry added. Internet providers keep a list of places where they might expand and requesting service helps speed up the process, he said.
District enrollment was predicted to surpass 13,000 this year but is down with hundreds of families switching to a home school program. Official numbers won’t be available for weeks.
