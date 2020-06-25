A resolution stating the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly stands with the Black Lives Matter movement and “values civil rights, peace, and equality under the law for all people, regardless of their group identity or identities,” is on the agenda for the assembly meeting today.
At least five assembly members — the number needed to approve a resolution — contacted said they support it.
Resolution 2020-29, bit.ly/3dy3eEy, by Assemblyman Christopher Quist condemns police brutality, calls for police reform and “increased social support for the most vulnerable members of our society.”
Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall said she thinks the resolution is a “step in the right direction of healing for many in our community and (for) the broader community good.”
A similar resolution was approved by the Fairbanks City Council unanimously on June 15.
The borough resolution is on the consent agenda and could pass without a vote, but is likely to be pulled from automatic passage with two assemblymen, Aaron Lojewski and Jimi Cash, saying they will seek amendments.
Cash said he is worried about sending a “negative message” to law enforcement, especially in light of three officers who have been shot and killed in the Interior since 2014.
“The wording is a little divisive, and I feel we should be working towards reform through unity,” he said in a text message.
Emails to the assembly are a mix of support and opposition, according to multiple borough leaders.
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski shared a copy of the measure in a public post on Facebook, and the post drew dozens of critical comments.
Both the city and borough measures condemn the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The act was caught on camera, went viral and sparked nationwide unrest.
