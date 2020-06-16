Delivering a historic win for LGBTQ workers across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring workplace discrimination on the basis of sex also protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and otherwise queer-identifying workers from being fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Two Republican appointed Supreme Court justices — Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts — sided with four Democratic appointed justices to rule 6-3 in favor of the expanded interpretation of the 56-year-old law.
The ruling combines three separate Supreme Court cases from individuals who say they were fired after making it known to their employers their sexual orientation or gender identity.
In delivering the court’s 33-page opinion, Gorsuch noted the makers of the law may not have intended it to be interpreted this way but that the meaning is clear.
“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result. Likely, they weren’t thinking about many of the Act’s consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basis of motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees,” Gorsuch wrote.
“But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands. When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, it’s no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.”
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
State laws
Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia have statewide anti-discrimination laws protecting lesbian, gay and transgender individuals from being fired or refused work on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. While a number of Alaska communities including Anchorage, Juneau and Bethel have local protections, Alaska has no statewide protections.
Ten state representatives, including one from Fairbanks, sponsored House Bill 82 last year which would have added sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of qualifiers upon which it would be illegal to discriminate in the state of Alaska.
The bill made it out of the House State Affairs Committee in a 4-2 vote but was not picked up by the House Judiciary Committee and progressed no further in the Legislature.
Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, who signed an amicus brief last year urging the Supreme Court to rule against transgender workers’ rights, issued a brief statement Monday afternoon acknowledging the ruling but providing no person response to the opinion.
“The United States Supreme Court has ruled, and its decisions are law,” Clarkson said in a statement emailed to the Daily News-Miner. “We respect and follow the law as established by the Court.”
Clarkson did not response to a follow up request for additional comment on his own beliefs on the ruling and whether he agreed with the interpretation of the 1964 law.
Local laws
Fairbanks does not have any protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. The city came close last year with the Fairbanks City Council’s passage of Ordinance 6093 but the decision was vetoed by Fairbanks City Major Jim Matherly just days after its passage.
Ordinance 6093 would have granted protections against housing, employment and public accommodations discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Hayden Nevill, a transgender man, founder of Gender Pack, Interior Alaska’s transgender support and activism group, and one of the community members vocal in his support of Ordinance 6093 said he was thankful for the Monday ruling.
“This is crucial because we know that employment discrimination against LGBTQ folks has been a significant problem. In a 2015 survey of transgender and gender-non-conforming folks, 30% of employed people had experienced discrimination within the previous year at their job,” Nevill said.
But there is still more work to do locally, said Abby North, a Fairbanks woman and member of the local LGBTQ community.
“With this decision, a majority of the court based their decision on a principle that advocates like myself have long stated: discrimination based on LGBTQ status automatically takes a persons ‘sex’ into account,” North said. “I personally have been refused service by businesses in Fairbanks, and the Fairbanks City Council was merely catching up to the curve last year with the passage of Ordinance 6093. These cases that were before SCOTUS and so many more like them show the extent to which Mayor Matherly’s unfortunate veto put the lives of Fairbanksans at risk.”
Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski — often considered by many to be more moderate than her two Republican congressional colleagues — issued a statement Monday morning supporting the ruling.
“People should not live in fear of being discriminated against or losing their job because of their LGBTQ status,” Murkowski said. “I am pleased to see today’s Supreme Court holding that existing federal civil rights law protects individuals from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. This is long overdue, and is significant progress as we seek to protect and uphold the rights and equality of all Americans.”
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan told the Daily News-Miner Monday he had not read the full opinion.
“But the principle that it’s focused on, I’ve long agreed with,” Sullivan said. “That Americans should not be able to be fired from a job simply because of their religion, race or sexual orientation.”
Republican Rep. Don Young did not respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. House passed the Equality Act last year which barred discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Young was one of 23 House members who did not vote on the bill. It remains unclear whether Young was absent from the vote or not.
