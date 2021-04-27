The city of Fairbanks is accusing the Fairbanks Four — Marvin Roberts, Kevin Pease, Eugene Vent and George Frese — of breach of contract and is seeking reimbursement for its legal defense after the men accused the city and four police officers of civil rights violations, malicious prosecution and wrongful imprisonment.
Roberts, Pease, Vent and Frese say they were wrongfully accused and convicted of murder and are suing for damages, but the city wants the U.S. District Court to enforce a 2015 agreement in which the Fairbanks Four, after collectively serving more than 70 years in prison, waived their rights to seek damages in exchange for their freedom.
Lawyers for the men say they were coerced into the agreement, and it was their only option to get out of jail for a murder they did not commit.
John Hartman was 15 when he was found severely beaten at the corner of Barnette Street and Ninth Avenue on Oct. 11, 1997. He died the next day. Roberts, Pease, Vent and Frese were accused of beating Hartman to death. They pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges and were convicted in separate trials in 1999.
Later, another man, William Z. Holmes, claimed he and several friends killed Hartman. Those claims were being adjudicated when the Fairbanks Four entered into an agreement with the state to have their convictions vacated and criminal indictments dismissed. In exchange for their freedom, they agreed not to sue the city or state for their treatment by the Fairbanks Police Department and the district attorney’s office. Pease, Vent and Frese were quickly released from prison. Roberts was already out on parole.
Two years later, the Fairbanks Four sued the city of Fairbanks and four police officers in federal court. The city responded to the men’s claims in a court filing on Friday after unsuccessfully attempting to have the case dismissed.
“Under the terms of the Settlement Agreements, each Plaintiff covenanted not to bring any further legal action arising out of the murder of John Hartman or Plaintiff’s arrest, prosecution or imprisonment and expressly waived any claims against the City and its officers,” reads the filing by attorneys Matthew Singer, Peter Scully and Joseph Evans of the Anchorage law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt.
“Plaintiffs have failed to fulfill their duties under the Settlement Agreements by taking actions directly contrary to their covenants to refrain from bringing further action against the City and its present or former employees arising out of the murder of John Hartman or Plaintiff’s arrests, prosecution or imprisonment,” the filing reads.
Pease, Vent, Frese and Roberts willingly signed the settlement agreements, the city maintains. The settlements were mediated by a retired superior court judge.
In this newest court filing, the city points a finger at the state of Alaska, which prosecuted the cases, saying “Plaintiff’s damages, if any, were caused, in whole or in part, by parties other than the City, including the state of Alaska.”
“The City does not prosecute murder charges, or influence the prosecution of the underlying charges at issue in this dispute,” the filing reads.
The city also maintains that officers named by the Fairbanks Four are protected by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects government officials from civil liability when acting within the scope of their duties.
A judge dismissed the Fairbanks Four’s lawsuit in 2018, ruling that the men needed to have their criminal convictions invalidated before they could sue the city and its police officers.
That was overturned in a 2-1 decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The city petitioned to have the case heard before the U.S. Supreme Court. That request was declined without comment last month.
According to Singer, one of the attorneys representing the city of Fairbanks, the 9th Circuit directed the U.S. District Court to conduct an analysis to evaluate if the agreement was voluntary and appropriate.
“If the court ultimately agrees with the city, then the lawsuit will be dismissed,” Singer wrote in an email. “It will take at least several months to address this issue, perhaps more.”
Anna Benvenutti Hoffmann is one of nine attorneys representing members of the Fairbanks Four. She works for Neufeld Scheck & Brustin in New York City and was reached on Monday by email.
“The counter claim doesn’t change anything,” she wrote. “The agreement is unenforceable because the choice given to the Fairbanks Four — sign this or innocent men would remain imprisoned indefinitely — was coercive. Under clear law, the agreement is also unenforceable because covering up the serious police misconduct that caused the wrongful convictions is inconsistent with the public interest.”
