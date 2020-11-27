City Council members unanimously decided Monday to apply for a state grant that would help include behavioral health specialists in the city emergency response.
If the city receives the grant — $250,000 for two years — they will partner with the Bridge and other agencies in town to help people in any type of mental health crises, from feeling suicidal to experiencing overdose, explained city housing and homeless coordinator Mike Sanders who has been working on the grant application. Moreover, the specialists would also provide people in crises with referrals to services such as substance use disorder treatment, he said.
“We want to have a mobile crisis team of people going out with fire and police — whichever entity needs the help,” Sanders said. “They would go and meet with folks in crises and help de-escalate the issue, but, more important than that, they would connect people with long-term help to resolve the cause of the problem.”
The Restore Hope In Linkage to Care Collaboration Grant would be provided by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services with no match required.
While this grant would help the city start the mobile crisis team, officials have been looking at other grant options, for example one from Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, he said.
“There is going to be more funding,” Sanders said. “I’ve been involved in a conversation with Alaska Mental Health Trust, and they are pretty confident that they will get this going.”
Depending on what funding the city secures, they want to have five to 10 people working on-call by the end of 2021. The specialists would be trained to work with people in crises, though not to the level of clinical workers.
“With the number of mental health concerns ever rising in our community, it is important to address each situation quickly and effectively,” city mayor Jim Matherly wrote in his letter to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People earlier this week. “Recognizing that both citizens and officers benefit from collaboration with mental health professionals, we have strived to form partnerships to have a united response to mental health in our community.”
Right now, Fairbanks police officers respond to crisis situations the most often. According to the letter from the mayor, in the past 51/2 years, FPD has responded to over 1,200 calls related to suicide, as well as numerous other welfare checks, many of which were related to mental health.
To make sure the officers are prepared to respond to crisis, the police department is issuing training on verbal judo and crisis intervention. Acting Police Chief Richard Sweet said that the training helps officers approach crisis situations more empathetically.
Sanders said that the police department will keep the training in place, but ther response will be faster and more effective if they collaborate with specialists in substance abuse or mental health issues.
“It’s better to have someone whose entire focus is on behavioral health,” he said.
In the long run, the city wants to expand the crisis response team so it can assitst people 24/7 and locally implement the national Crisis Now model that would also include facilities to receive people in need of help.
