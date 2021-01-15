The city approved the distribution of $270,000 to 18 local organizations, allocating the yearly grants from the hotel/motel tax, also known as the bed tax.
“The grants are given with the primary purpose of promoting tourism but can also be given to promote general economic development in the City of Fairbanks,” the city’s Communications Director Teal Soden wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
The Fairbanks Arts Association received around $62,500, the biggest grant allocation, to help them promote the arts and actually create arts programs,” the Executive Director Jess Peña said.
The association applied for the grant as a consortium and will redistribute the sum to ten local organizations focused on music, drama, dance and Native arts in Fairbanks, Peña explained.
While the $62,500 the association received is less than they requested and less than they received last year, Peña said there are a lot of organizations that are doing good work and need support.
“We are grateful for continuous support of the bed tax fund,” she said. “While it is less than we previously received, arts organizations are resourceful and the money is useful for us to do our work.”
Peña said that arts and culture in Fairbanks and across the country has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many of the organizations closing or losing income, but the past year also showed how much people have relied on arts and art-based outlets to find connection and hope.
Another bed tax grant recipient is the World I.C.E. Association, which received around $30,000. The organization hosts championships in ice sculpting, the closest of which is opening on Feb. 15. The treasurer Gisela Young said that the grant will help them “feed and lodge” the artists, and they are happy with the amount they got.
“We didn’t expect that much because of the lack of tourists,” she said.
Other substantial grants went to Tanana Valley State Fair Association, which received around 30,000, as well as Festival Fairbanks, Alaska Dog Mushers Association and World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, which received around $20,000 each.
The rest of the recipients include Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol, Fairbanks Racing Lions Club, Literacy Council of Alaska, Fairbanks Community Band, Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association, Friends of Creamers Field, Alaska Songbird Institute, Fairbanks Community Museum, Cold Steel Pan Orchestra, Georgeson Botanical Garden Friends, Festival Fairbanks, Clay Street Cemetery Commission and University of Alaska Museum of the North.
In 2020, the city received 22 applications, but four of the applicants didn’t meet the procedure requirements, Soden wrote.
The yearly bed tax grants total in a set amount of $270,000, and a six-person committee designates how much money to award to each applicant.
Besides allocating $270,000 for grants, the city also uses the revenue from the bed tax to give $100,000 to Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and $30,000 to Golden Heart Plaza, Soden wrote. The rest is distributed between the city and the destination marketing organization Explore Fairbanks, which receive 22.5% and 77.5%, respectively.
The bed tax comes from the money visitors pay for staying at local hotels, and so far for 2020, the city received more than $1.37 million. The full report for the last year will be complete in early February. To compare, the amended bed tax revenue for 2019 was 1.65 million, according to the 2021 City Budget.
