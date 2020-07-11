The city of Fairbanks has started processing COVID-19 relief grants with $4.9 million going to Foundation Health Partners, the operator of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and $221,700 to the Interior Community Health Center, according to Teal Soden, city communications director.
On Wednesday, the city will dole out another $305,800 to 16 businesses and nonprofits as part of its federally-funded coronavirus relief program, Soden said.
Restaurants, radio stations, a child care facility, an eye doctor, a flower shop, a towing company, a car dealership and more are on track to receive aid from the city of Fairbanks.
The city is distributing about $15 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, designed to offset some of the economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 applications have poured in so far from businesses, nonprofit organizaitons and people down on their luck because of the pandemic.
Businesses and nonprofit groups that applied for aid and were approved by city administrators are the Fairbanks Montessori School ($64,800); Lavelle’s Bistro ($37,800); Alaska Salmon Bake ($35,200); Last Frontier Mediactive ($25,000); Fairbanks Nissan ($25,000); Holistic Medical Clinic ($20,000); Love in the Name of Christ ($18,700); Arctic Fire and Safety ($17,900); Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America ($10,900); and Dr. Alfred D. Deramus, ophthalmologist ($10,700).
Grants of less than $10,000 are going to Bishop’s Jewelry Gallery ($7,900), Happy Faces Home Daycare ($7,100), Goldie’s AK ($7,500), Fairbanks Towing and Recovery ($6,500), College Floral ($5,800) and the Downtown Association of Fairbanks ($5,000), according to a spreadsheet provided by Soden.
Soden said that 45 of 112 applications for relief from businesses and nonprofits are still under review. The rest were rejected.
One rejected applicant did not have a city business license, according to Soden. She said some expenses were rejected because they incurred outside of allowable dates. Qualified expenses must have taken place from March 1 to May 31 under the city’s CARES Act grant program.
“There have been instances when we have rejected expenses where we didn’t see how they could be related to COVID,” Soden added. “People are giving us very detailed information as to how they were impacted.”
Businesses and nonprofits can apply for a maximum of $100,000 for rent, utilities, personal protective gear, inventory replenishment and other necessary expenses for reopening after the statewide shutdown.
Out of 107 applications for assistance from individuals and families, 48 have been approved and 22 have been denied, according to Soden. The rest are pending.
Soden attributed the denials to the residents living outside of city limits.
The aid to individuals and families is not being awarded as grants, according to Soden. The city is paying creditors directly. Payments worth about $217,000 have been approved so far.
Individuals and families can apply for up to $5,000 to offset things like medical expenses, rent and utilities under a program being administered with the help of the nonprofit Love in the Name of Christ.
Last month, city leaders agreed to allocate its CARES Act money with $5.2 million to go toward grants for medical facilities, $5.2 million aimed at grants for businesses and nonprofits and $4.5 million for grants for individuals and families.
The city is reportedly keeping about $1 million in CARES funding for its own COVID-19 expenses and for grant administration.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is approved for $24.6 million in coronavirus relief money and leaders decided to distribute that allowance as follows: $10 million to a grant program for businesses and nonprofits; $7 million to a grant program for large health care providers; $6.1 million to be kept by the borough for administration expenses, including school district expenses; and $1.5 million to businesses and nonprofits to offset costs for personal protective equipment.
Under the borough’s Business Interruption Grant program, qualified applicants could receive up to $15,000 if they were substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They must have fewer than 50 employees, annual revenue of less than $5 million and sustained losses of at least a quarter of revenues. Nonprofits can also apply.
The borough is looking for a contractor to market and administer the grant program. A request for bids is open through July 20.
The city of North Pole qualifies for about $4 million in COVID-19 relief money, and leaders are looking at partnering with the borough on a grant program.
