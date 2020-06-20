The Fairbanks City Council and Borough Assembly each voted recently on how to divvy up tens of millions in federal coronavirus relief money.
More than $44 million is available to Fairbanks, North Pole and the Fairbanks North Star Borough from the federal CARES Act, approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
New grant programs aimed at large medical providers, small businesses, nonprofits, families and individuals are rolling out in the coming weeks.
“Not all businesses need the funding,” borough Mayor Bryce Ward told the Borough Assembly on Thursday. “There are some that desperately do.”
The city of North Pole’s plans are not yet finalized. The council is holding a special meeting Tuesday to go over details.
The Fairbanks City Council was the first to approve a program and decided to divide up its $16 million in federal relief money, with $5.2 million going toward grants for medical facilities, $5.2 million aimed at grants for businesses and nonprofits and $4.5 million set aside for grants for individuals and families.
The city will hire a temporary CARES fund coordinator to oversee the distribution program, which will be carried out by a contractor.
The city is keeping about $1 million for its COVID-19 expenses and for grant administration, according to a resolution approved by the council without debate on Monday.
The Borough Assembly on Thursday agreed to allocate its $24.6 million in coronavirus relief money as follows: $10 million to a grant program for businesses and nonprofits; $7 million to a grant program for large health care providers; $6.1 million to be kept by the borough for administration expenses, including school district expenses; and $1.5 million to businesses and nonprofits to offset costs for personal protective equipment, according to Leah Berman Williams, chairwoman of the assembly Finance Committee.
The borough is also hiring a contractor to help with grant administration and is developing a website to be an information portal.
The city of North Pole qualifies for about $4 million in COVID-19 relief money. A resolution stating that the city plans to keep some money for coronavirus expenses and provide the rest to local businesses and individuals failed at a meeting last week.
North Pole Councilman David Skipps, who voted against the measure, said he needed more detail. He has since received more information, spoken with the borough mayor about a city-borough partnership, and is now comfortable voting to approve the resolution, he said.
The biggest grant for businesses and nonprofits is being offered by the city of Fairbanks. Under its program, they could receive up to $100,000 for expenses to include rent, utilities, PPE, inventory replenishment and other necessary reopening expenses, according to a city news release.
The expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and May 31. Receipts, invoices and proof of financial loss due to COVID-19 will be required.
Individuals and families could receive up to $5,000 to offset things like medical expenses, rent and utilities under a separate program to be offered by the city.
The borough is launching a Business Interruption Grant program. Qualified applicants, including nonprofits, could receive up to $15,000 if they were substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They must have fewer than 50 employees, annual revenue of less than $5 million and sustained losses of at least a quarter of revenues.
“We’re really targeting many of the smaller businesses that didn’t necessarily have the resources, as we understand it, didn’t have the resources to apply for any of the federal programs or state programs,” Ward said.
The borough mayor said city businesses are eligible for the borough grant program but that “double-dipping,” or using both business grant programs, won’t be allowed.
Records show there are about 4,000 business licenses issued in the borough, Ward said.
He initially proposed focusing the grant money on businesses and nonprofits with a physical location, but the assembly rejected that provision and amended it to include small businesses, such as photographers or doulas, without a public storefront.
Assembly members are barred from applying for the borough’s CARES Act grant money for their own businesses, according to the borough attorney.
The borough’s grant program for large health care providers will be administered by the Health and Social Services Commission.
There is no cap at the city or the borough on grants for medical facilities, such as Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which is lobbying for CARES Act money to offset losses upward of $20 million due to COVID-19.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks is also lobbying for local CARES Act money to offset its pandemic-related expenses, including a program that offered financial assistance to public employees to pay for home internet.
