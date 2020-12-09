Fairbanks City officials are meeting with state legislators today to discuss the city’s legislative and capital priorities for the next year.
City’s recommendations for state spending
In a resolution with suggestions and requests to the state, city officials acknowledge the financial challenges Alaska is experiencing with declining oil revenues and are encouraging legislators to develop “solutions on both sides of the budget equation, revenues and expenditures.”
City Council member Valerie Therrien proposed during a Monday meeting to clarify what these solutions could be. She offered to add to the resolution such options as sales and property taxes; revenues tied to fuel, marijuana and tobacco; a Permanent Fund Dividend formula consistent with the sustainable draw from the earning reserve; and reductions to the state budget. She said that while the state legislators don’t need to pick any of these options, it is important to clarify possible ways to address the state’s deficit.
The City Council voted to add the potential solutions, but then voted to delete them and return to the initial phrasing that did not state examples of revenue sources and expenditure cuts.
Member Aaron Gibson, who proposed to delete the examples, said that he thinks state legislators should decide how to address the deficit. “It’s not our job to say, “Hey, raise the income tax,” he explained. “I don’t know every budget line for the state to do that.”
Member Jim Clark said that he “was shocked” that the number one suggestion was offering the state to look at taxes. “I would look at what the governors are looking at — I would get to cost saving right off the bat,” he said.
“Juneau has spent its money, and it’s time to look at how they spent and how they can cut,” he said.
When asked about specific ideas on cuts, Clark said that in the same way he was elected to think about the city spending, “the state legislators were elected to figure out what to do with that money.”
“All we can do is to tell them to be wise and understand there is a backlash with their spending,” he said. “It’s up to them to come up with the ideas.”
Member June Rogers pointed out during the meeting that the adopted resolution is “still referring to new revenues which are possibly taxes; it’s just doing it in a very opaque way rather than stating the possibilities of those things.” She asked what the members who voted against clarification saw as new revenue sources but received no direct answer.
City’s requests from the state
Among other things the City Council members will discuss with state legislators is a request for $60 million annually for a community assistance program that helps pay for the city expenses like law enforcement, snow removal and funding.
“Every year, we receive less and less, and we just keep budgeting for less and less,” Gibson said.
The members also ask the state to continue their funding of the Sexual Assault Response Team to support the city’s ability to get victims treated and apprehenders apprehended and out to jail, Gibson said.
In case of the state providing more financial support to alleviate the damages of the pandemic, the city is asking for an easy and prompt allocation of the funds.
The members also want the state to prioritize funding of replacing the City Hall’s heating system and moving forward the construction of a new firing range.
The invitations to the meeting were sent to state representatives Adam Wool, Bart LeBon, Steve Thompson, Grier Hopkins, Dave Talerico and Mike Prax, as well as senators Click Bishop, John Coghill and Scott Kawasaki. The meeting will take place in person at the City Hall and online at 6 p.m. today.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal