The city of Fairbanks completed awarding $15 million to pandemic-impacted businesses, individuals and medical facilities on Oct. 15.
This was the second and last phase of distributing the $16 million the city received earlier this year from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
“It’s been a priority of the city of Fairbanks to distribute these funds into the community to those who need it the most. With the help of a great team of people, this process went very smoothly and quickly,” said city communications director Teal Soden. “We would definitely say that the program was a success.”
More than $6 million went to 252 businesses, according to the report.
Arlette Eagle-Lavelle, the owner of Lavelle’s Taphouse, which received more than $1,000 from the CARES Act, said that she was happy with the help and that the application process was easy.
“I think with these crazy uncertain times, specifically for the service industry, having the ability of these grants is very impactful,” Eagle-Lavelle said. “I’m able to stay afloat, I’m able to stay above the water, because of these options available to me. The process was very smooth, I applied on time... Overall, I can say I’m feeling very blessed.”
Around 40% of the businesses that received the grants were in the accommodation and food service industry, according to the city’s report. Health care and social assistance, as well as wholesale trade, were other popular industries.
Among the 252 businesses that received the money, 169 businesses had to temporarily close at some point this year, according to the report. Soden said that “dine-in restaurants, bars, personal care services and medical offices” experienced those closures the most, especially in March and April, when the state issued the health mandates in response to the virus outbreak.
At the time of applying for grants, all businesses were still in operation, Soden said. She added that so far it looks like those temporary closures didn’t affect the city’s revenue, with regards to the money from license renewals or taxes.
Some business owners are not sure whether the coronavirus relief money will be enough to help them stay afloat, however.
In September, 44% of surveyed businesses reported still being affected by the pandemic, 37% said that the help won’t be enough, and 75 % said they were worried that there will be no support in 2021, according to a presentation given by Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. on Sept. 22. A slide from the presentation did not specify how many businesses completed the survey.
Besides supportving businesses, about $7.5 million of the coronavirus relief money distributed by the city went to medical facilities and more than $980,000 to individuals. The remaining $1 million is budgeted for administration costs such as personnel leave and protective equipment, as well initiatives like a homelessness project. Soden said the unspent part of that money will go back into the community.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.