Fairbanks City Council voted to abolish the Public Safety Commission on Monday night. In addition to the testimony of councilmembers, the council also heard from various department heads, who were unanimous in their opinion that the commission wasn’t a good use of time.
According to the ordinance’s co-sponsors Mayor Jim Matherly and Councilman Jerry Cleworth, the PSC no longer fulfills its intended purpose.
It was the second time the item was heard by the council. The commission was up for review along with several other city committees last year. In code, the PSC was intended to act as an intermediary between the public and the city council regarding public safety issues. However, the public rarely came to the meetings, which were held quarterly, and the board was rarely given a task to address.
The problem, according to those who spoke out against keeping the PSC, was that there was already a more effective forum for citizen complaints: the bi-weekly city council meetings.
Councilwoman Shoshana Kun was the council’s representative on the commission. She felt that the board could still be an important tool, but said that she would vote in favor of repeal, “out of the respect for our mayor.” She previously stated she would have liked to see the PSC handle nuisance property complaints.
Only one person came to speak during the public hearing. Jason McComas-Roe, who was a citizen member of the PSC said, “In a community like this, where people have unfettered access to councilmembers and the mayor, I have come to the conclusion that that body is redundant.”
Cleworth requested members of staff to speak on their opinions about the PSC. Police Chief Nancy Reeder, Deputy Fire Chief Todd Chambers, head of Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center Kristi Merideth and Public Works Director Todd Chambers each spoke to the same effect: the PSC was redundant and an ineffective use of time for busy department heads.
Further, Reeder and Chambers pointed out, the public could come to the fire and police departments directly with their concerns.
Matherly made this same point, stating that the elimination of the PSC would not mean a loss in transparency to the public or a loss in options for handling safety complaints. He pointed out that as mayor, he could and did create ad hoc committees to handle city problems. He recently created an ad hoc committee to address nuisance properties. Further, he said, the Fact-Finding Commission was another option for citizens with complaints.
All but one member of the council voted in favor of eliminating the commission. Councilwoman June Rogers was not present and did not vote.
The commission will be sunsetted effective Feb. 1.
At the time of the vote, the PSC was the only board Kun served on. By the end of the meeting, however, she was assigned a seat on the board of Explore Fairbanks.
