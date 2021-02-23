The Fairbanks City Council postponed the confirmation of Ron Dupee as Fairbanks police chief during a 3½-hour meeting Monday.
After multiple commenters shared concerns about the hiring process and Dupe’s candidacy, the council voted to postpone the hiring decision until they have an executive session to discuss Dupee’s qualifications. Aside from comments endorsing Dupee, several community members said the hiring process wasn't transparent enough and internal candidates had an unfair advantage over other applicants.
Councilwoman Valerie Therein proposed to postpone the vote to confirm Dupee until council members can review his professional history.
“I don’t think that we should be discussing Mr. Dupee’s qualifications without having an executive session to go through all the comments presented today,” she said.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said that hiring is the task for the Human Resources Department and discussing qualifications is “not the job of the council.”
Councilman Aaron Gibson seconded Therein’s motion, saying that “while the mayor is correct, and it’s not the council’s position to be involved in selecting who is going to be the police chief, but it is the council’s decision to tell them who is not.”
The council voted 5-1 to postpone the confirmation, with Lonny Marney voting against it and Therein, Gibson, Shoshana Kun, June Rogers and Jim Clark supporting the motion. The council will hold an executive session next week and vote on confirming Dupee during the March 8 meeting.
Dupee is the final candidate for police chief, picked out of 18 applicants. The pool of candidates was sorted by several subject matter experts and interviewed by a hiring panel before addressing the public during a community forum. Matherly made the final pick and presented it to the council.
For the first step of reviewing 18 applicants, the city invited Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer and a retired police chief, Greg Russell, who is now an independent law enforcement practices consultant. Together with Mercer and Russell, the city chose 10 applicants whose experience and qualifications fit the city’s needs best, city of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden said.
Then the nine-person hiring committee, consisting of community members with different areas of expertise, interviewed the 10 candidates and narrowed the pool to five finalists: Richard Sweet, Ron Dupee, Koula Black, Derek Bos and Todd Richardson.
The city hosted a public forum Feb. 9 during which the five candidates were asked questions prepared by the city's Diversity Council. Based on the results of the public forum and recommendations from the interview panel, Matherly made the final choice of Dupee for police chief and presented it to the Fairbanks City Council for approval.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
