A veto of grant funds worth $749,000 to Explore Fairbanks by the city mayor stands.
The Fairbanks City Council on Monday failed to produce enough votes to overturn it, according to city communications director Teal Soden.
Explore Fairbanks conducts destination marketing for its visitor industry members and sought financial help to launch a “multi pronged marketing campaign targeted to the traveling public that informs them on how to travel responsibly in our community within this pandemic environment, informs about the steps that local tourism businesses have taken to address a guest’s safety, provides access to the state mandates for travelers, and invites them to our community when they’re ready to travel,” according to a City Council resolution.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly wants the agency to apply for a grant along with other Fairbanks businesses and nonprofits through the city’s CARES Act relief program.
On Tuesday, the city opened the application period for phase II of its program to distribute federal coronavirus relief money to businesses and nonprofits that have suffered losses.
On Aug. 24, the City Council approved a direct allocation of federal CARES Act funding to Explore Fairbanks for expenses incurred through Nov. 30 “to remarket the destination of Fairbanks.”
The resolution points out that the leisure and hospitality industry has sacrificed the most business to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Soden said the council was one vote shy of overturning the veto.
Councilmen David Pruhs and Aaron Gibson vetoed in support of the veto.
Matherly wrote in a two-page explanation of his veto, “I do support Explore Fairbanks and am thankful for all their efforts to promote tourism in Fairbanks. As I and my staff have stated before, we want them to receive more funding in phase II and will work with them to ensure this happens. But singling them out for special treatment at the expense of other deserving businesses and nonprofits is the wrong way to proceed.”
