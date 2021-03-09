The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved Ron Dupee as police chief during a Monday night meeting.
Dupee was the final candidate for chief, picked out of 18 applicants by the city’s Human Resources Department, several subject matter experts, a nine-person hiring committee and City Mayor Jim Matherly.
The mayor presented Dupee for City Council approval on Feb. 22, but members decided to postpone the hiring decision in a 5:1 vote. Lonny Marney voted against postponing while Valerie Therein, Aaron Gibson, Shoshana Kun, June Rogers and Jim Clark supported the motion.
“I regret about last week,” Clark said to Dupee at the Monday meeting. “I think that we should have voted 'Yes' or 'No' that week.”
Council members held an executive session last week during which they discussed Dupee’s qualifications for the job.
“I’ve read Mr. Dupee’s packet three or four times today. I think he is a good candidate,” Marney said on Monday. “Looks like he likes his staff, gets along well with everybody. I think he would be a great police chief.”
In a swift vote at Monday's meeting, five council members approved Dupee as chief.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we just need to get moving and get it done,” Dupee said earlier on Monday.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.