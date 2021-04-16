The Fairbanks City Council increased the required safety measures for fire, ice and snow hazards by unanimously approving on Monday the 2018 International Building Code with local amendments.
Local amendments to the code include requiring more sprinkles, higher snow load resistance and ice protection.
“The amendments to the codes pertain to the Fairbanks local conditions that are unique to Fairbanks such as snow conditions and the cold temperatures,” Fairbanks City Building Inspector Clemens Clooten said.
For example, in snowy Fairbanks, roofs should be designed to withstand at least 50 pounds per square foot, according to the section added to the general code. To protect residents and property from sliding snow damage, steep metal roofs need to have barriers. The ground snow load should be estimated at 60 pounds per square foot to determine drift loads.
The ice barriers on Fairbanks roof decks should be extending from the eave up the roof at least 36 inches instead of 24 in the general code.
With fire seasons affecting the Interior more and more, the city also adjusted fire safety measures. For example, to separate private garages from the surrounding rooms and structures, Fairbanks residents should install a fire-resistive wall assembly instead of gypsum board as required in the International code.
Local amendments to the code also consider unique soil conditions in Fairbanks and note that the city can require a soil investigation if officials suspect permafrost conditions.
If Fairbanks weather conditions change over the years, the code would be changed to accommodate that, Clooten said.
The building code is updated every three years, City Communication Director Teal Soden wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
“Periodically, the building inspector goes over changes to the national building codes and works to incorporate them into the local ordinances, which must be adopted to become official,” she said. “This is just one of those administrative processes we have to go through to keep up with best practices.”
Copies of the local amendments to the 2018 International Building Code will be available at the Building Department and published online at the City of Fairbanks website.
