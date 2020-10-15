The city of Fairbanks earlier this week accepted several grants for renovating and supporting emergency services next year.
One $89,000 grant will be spent on new equipment for the fire department, police station parking lot renovations and training city engineers to assess the safety of buildings after a potential earthquake, city chief of staff Mike Meeks said. The grant is coming from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The second grant the city accepted is $110,000 and coming from the Alaska Highway Safety Office for DUI traffic enforcement. The money will help the city pay the officers specifically monitoring drivers under the influence. The city will need to match the sum to access the funds.
Both grants were accepted at Monday’s City Council meeting.
