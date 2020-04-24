Days after multinational investment bank Citigroup announced the pulling of financial support from oil development in the Arctic, Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan took a swing at Democratic members of Congress for their "irrationally unhinged" support of the bank's announcement.
Alaska's junior senator specifically singled out New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an interview with Fox News this week in which Sullivan called out "woke" members of Congress for "discriminating against the oil and gas sector."
In discussing the severe crash in oil prices in recent weeks, Sullivan spoke of a supply and demand shock the oil and gas industry has seen since the onset of the COVID-19 but warned of another type of shock. Alaska North Slope crude briefly dropped below zero earlier this week.
"What we need to avoid as we come out of this pandemic is a major political shock. What do I mean by that? The president and his team and Senate Republicans — we are all focused on bolstering this key sector of our economy. But, let's face it, Stu: National Democrats have become irrationally unhinged in their hostility toward the energy sector," Sullivan told conservative talk show host Stuart Varney. "You may have seen the uninformed congresswoman, 'AOC,' tweeting the other day celebrating the demise of this sector and the tens of thousands of good jobs in it."
It wasn't clear what Twitter post Sullivan was referring to. Ocasio-Cortez referenced the fossil fuel industry in two separate tweets in the past week, both on April 20.
The first was a post that read:
"Now is the time to create millions of good jobs building out the infrastructure and clean energy necessary to save our planet for future generations. For our economy, our planet, and our future, we need a #GreenNewDeal."
The second post made later that day –– a retweet of a tweet by independent journalist Brandon Smith, who was commenting on a dip in oil prices –– read:
"This snapshot is being acknowledged as a turning point in the climate movement. Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along w/ low interest rates means it‘s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity."
Sullivan later accused Senate Democrats of hoping Russia takes the lead of the global energy market.
"In the Senate, over one-third of Senate Democrats recently wrote (to) the big bank CEOs and said, 'Don't invest in the energy sector, especially in places like Alaska.' And to me it's remarkable, because their policies hurt families, good-paying union jobs, our national security, our energy security, our economic recovery," he said. "Do the national Democrats really want Russia to be the world's energy superpower? Not America? I think so."
Citigroup joins other financial groups Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Swiss bank UBS in announcing its plan to pull financial support for Arctic petroleum investments as part of larger climate change policy shifts.
Alaska North Slope crude was trading at -$2.68 per barrel Monday. Brent crude, categorized by state economists as often trading at comparable levels with North Slope crude, was trading at just above $15.46 Tuesday but has since risen to $22.26 as of Thursday afternoon. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which fell far below zero Monday and priced as low as -$35.80 Monday morning, has since risen to $17.38 as of Thursday afternoon.
