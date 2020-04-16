A 47-year-old Circle woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for an incident Friday in which she allegedly punched a man multiple times, tried to stab him with a chisel, slashed five of his tires, and threatened to kill him and his girlfriend with a rifle.
Alexa J. John is charged with felony third-degree assault, felony second-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Alaska State Troopers responded to Circle on April 12 after getting a report of an altercation between John and a man. They contacted the man at the fire station and observed bruises on his face, a scratch on his left ear and a cut on his left hand. The man said his injuries were caused by John on April 10.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Fairbanks court, the man said John punched his face numerous times until he saw stars. John scratched his ear and drew blood, then tried to stab or slash him with a wood carving chisel. The man said it was his chisel, and he keeps it very sharp.
The man said John wounded his hand during the attack and also slashed five of his truck tires with the chisel. The tires are valued at approximately $150 each, according to the complaint.
When contacted by troopers at her home, John was hostile and would not directly answer questions unless asked numerous times. John initially told troopers she didn’t remember anything that happened Friday night because she was drunk. She later said she called the man’s girlfriend and threatened to shoot her because she was drunk and angry.
Troopers seized several rifles from John’s home. Numerous rounds of ammo matching the rifles were found inside the home, according to the complaint.
