A 16-year-old boy was medically evacuated Tuesday evening from Circle to Fairbanks after his older brother allegedly beat him with a chain and tried to suffocate him with snow.
Jerek Michael Allen Boyle, 21, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault, one count of felony third-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Fairbanks court, the boy had substantial swelling, red marks and bruising on his face. He was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The boy told Alaska State Troopers that he and Boyle were supposed to pick up a carpet at another home in Circle but that Boyle wouldn’t stop playing video games. The boy turned off Boyle’s game and Boyle punched him. The two began fighting and the boy threw Boyle outside.
Boyle chopped the boy’s cellphone in half and hit him in the face several times with a chain, according to the complaint. The boy fell to the ground and Boyle shoved snow in his face. The boy told troopers he couldn’t breathe but didn’t lose consciousness. He was able to get up and walk to the local clinic but was “seeing stars.”
Boyle was flown to the hospital several hours after his brother. He told troopers that the boy provoked the argument, hit him and performed “grappling moves” on him. Boyle admitted to chopping the boy’s cellphone in half and said he threatened him with the chain but didn’t hit him with it. Boyle said he threw snow in the boy’s face to calm him down and teach him a lesson, according to the complaint.
Boyle had red marks on his arms, chest and legs and complained of pain in his jaw and the back of his head. He was discharged from the hospital and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Circle is located 160 miles northeast of Fairbanks and has a population of approximately 100.
