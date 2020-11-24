Many holiday traditions will get missed this year out of necessity and caution, some perhaps for the first time ever.
For a lot of people, travel plans and family visits that are normally a staple of the festive season will have to be skipped. However, harvesting your own Christmas tree is one tradition that can easily be carried on.
If cutting your own tree is not an annual event in your house, this could be the year to start a new tradition.
Christmas tree harvesting also makes for a fun and festive outdoor excursion where social distancing and virus safety can be easily practiced.
That doesn’t mean it’s time to grab a hatchet and set your sights on the first evergreen you can find. For the Fairbanks North Star Borough and surrounding areas, Christmas tree harvesting is available in the Tanana Valley State Forest.
“With the Christmas season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to trek into the woods to find your Alaska-grown tree to help celebrate the holidays,” reads a Monday statement from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
“A Christmas tree is the focal point for many home holiday decorations, and while local retailers sell imported trees, many Alaskans prefer to venture into the woods to seek out and harvest their own tree, for free. Helping make this possible is one of the Alaska Division of Forestry’s own holiday traditions.”
The statement also includes a quote from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, saying “Cutting an Alaska-grown Christmas tree is an annual tradition for many Alaskans and there’s no need for that to change this year. Get out there and take advantage of the great land we live in and the renewable resources it provides.”
There’s a limit of one tree to a household, and harvested trees can be no more than 15 feet high. There is no fee or permit required for harvesting a Christmas tree.
The state provides helpful guidelines for legally cutting Christmas trees on public lands.
First, properly identify who owns the land where you plan to cut your tree; call the nearest Division of Forestry office for more information. Cut trees as low to the ground as possible. Do not cut trees in state parks or experimental forests. Christmas trees cut on state land are for personal use only.
The division of forestry does not maintain forest roads, so dress warm and have appropriate equipment including tire chains, a shovel and a tow strap. Lastly, never litter and always be courteous to other tree cutters and area residents.
“Mainly, people just need to know where they’re located at,” said Tim Mowry, Division of Forestry public information officer.
“I think it’s better for the environment and for everybody involved to use an Alaska tree,” Mowry said, adding, “There’re plenty of Charlie Brown trees out there for the taking.”
The Fairbanks Area Forestry Christmas Tree Brochure on the Department of Natural Resources website informs that, “Interior Alaska’s black and white spruce make excellent Christmas trees, but they need proper care to remain fresh, attractive, and safe throughout the holiday season.”
Luckily, the department also provides plenty of information on how to properly cut your Interior spruce Christmas tree and on how to care for the tree once you get it home. The brochure also includes information and how to access Tanana Valley State Forest lands by road.
For more information about Christmas tree harvesting visit bit.ly/39dAHFU or call the Department of Natural Resources Public Information Center in Fairbanks at (907) 451-2705.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.