The the Arctic Audubon Society’s 60th annual Fairbanks Christmas Bird Count drew the participation of well over 100 counters on Dec. 19 and over the count week that ran from Dec. 16-22.
The group of counters included 74 field parties and 66 feeder counts.
Intrepid counters were blessed with moderate temperatures of only 5 degrees below zero and a light breeze in the afternoon, South Fairbanks count coordinator Laurel Devaney said.
Although, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Mark Ross reported temperatures of 15 below, as he searched for the elusive black-backed woodpecker in Creamer’s Field, demonstrating the temperature variance bird watchers and ornithologists can deal with just within the valley floor during the annual count. No word on what temperatures were at the top of Ester Dome, which is also within the Fairbanks count area.
During the count, Ross ventured out with the first hint of daylight, at 9:30 a.m., in search of a black-backed woodpecker, hoping to add the bird to the count for a sixth consecutive year. It wasn’t until searching again, nearly six hours later and in fading daylight, that Ross finally spotted what he was after.
The black-backed woodpecker will appear on this year’s count, thanks to Ross’ efforts. Other highlights this year include the sightings of over 8,000 redpolls, almost 400 pine grosbeaks and good numbers of crossbills and waxwings.
“Our dedicated counter of ravens at the borough landfill ... found four Bald Eagles. This is only the third time ever for the count and never more than one bird before,” Devaney wrote in an email explaining some of the highlights from this year.
“Also making a return appearance was a Sharp-shinned Hawk. A Northern Goshawk showed up on a feeder count. It made a pass over the feeder but missed catching a snack,” Devaney wrote. “Other late lingering birds include: Dark-eyed Juncos, American Robins, White-crowned Sparrow, Golden-crowned Kinglet and a Pine Siskin.”
