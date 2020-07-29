The Alaska Department of Fish and game announced on Thursday the closure of the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon dip-net fishery through Aug. 31 due to a poor sockeye salmon run.
“This is one of the lowest runs we’ve had in 40 years, in the Copper River, for sockeye,” area management biologist Mark Somerville said. “Normally, we end up opening it for most of August.”
The personal use fishery has been closed in order to provide more sockeye salmon toward the escapement goal and will reopen, by regulation, from Sept. 1-30.
The Chitina dip-net fishery is managed based on fish counts at Miles Lake sonar, which help managers plan weekly fishing periods. According to a news release from the department, as of Wednesday, roughly 530,300 salmon had been counted past the sonar. This is more than 94,000 fish lower than the escapement objective of roughly 624,700, with 95% of the run past the sonar.
“Additionally, sonar passage is trending below the daily objective by 72%, indicating the Copper River sockeye salmon run may be near its end,” the release states. Due to overall low sockeye salmon passage and concerns the sockeye salmon escapement goal is at risk of not being met, a full closure of the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon dip-net fishery for the remainder of August is justified.”
On Thursday, the department also announced the closure of the Upper Copper River drainage sockeye salmon sport fishery.
Somerville said the cause of the poor run is not yet known, but he added that changing conditions in both the Gulf of Alaska and in the freshwater rearing grounds of salmon appear to be resulting in far less consistent runs.
“There’s no way we could have predicted this,” he said. “We’re getting a lot more variability from year to year with our salmon runs, making them less predictable.”
While fisherman will be disappointed — particularly those who were still planning on fishing and haven’t yet made it out — the news comes as a particular blow to Mark Hem, owner of Hem River Charters.
“Of course it’s going to have an impact on our business. It’s a huge impact,” Hem said. “We can only take out personal dip-netters when the season’s open. With the season closed, we have no business.”
Hem has been in business for more than 35 years and said he typically sees two and a half months of solid fishing.
“This year so far, I think we’ve only had 26 days to operate,” he said, adding that the Chitina dip-net fishery represents his “primary income for the year.”
Hem said that, while he’s had some poor years, he’s never seen a season cut as short as this one. Two years ago, he said, Hem River Charters was only able to operate for about a third of the season due to low numbers of fish and flooding.
While this season may turn out to be among the worst in recent memory, Hem said his business will survive the slump. In fact, it has been fully booked out, even with the relatively slow fishing.
“We’ve been very blessed, even with what we’ve had this year. We have a good customer base,” Hem said. “We’ve made enough to sustain us through to next year.”
The Department of Fish and Game reminds fishery users that all 2020 Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery participation and harvest reporting must be completed online by Oct. 15 through the Fish and Game Harvest Reporting website: bit.ly/3f9lWDh
