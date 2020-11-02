Temperatures in Fairbanks this morning reached near-record lows for the date.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature of 22 below zero at 5 a.m. at Fairbanks International Airport marks the third coldest temperature recorded for Nov. 2.
Temperatures fell to 33 below on this date in 1907. Lows of 24 below were recorded Nov. 2 in both 1992 and 1975.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is reporting lows of 25 below in North Pole and Manley Hot Springs, 27 below for Eagle and the Goldstream Valley, 24 below in Wiseman, 30 below in Circle and a whopping 40 degrees below zero in Chicken — marking the first time since 2008 that 40 below has been recorded this early in the season for the entire state.
This is also the earliest day in the season Fairbanks has reached 20 below since 1996, when temperatures fell that low on Oct. 25.
Expect similar cold temperatures tonight as skies remain mostly clear accross the Interior. Also expect temperatures to remain chilly throughout the week until rising Friday, with highs are expected to reach the mid-20s above zero, with more snow in the forecast.
