In an effort to continue the collection of basic household information for the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau has restarted operations in Alaska, specifically to hand-deliver census materials to some of Alaska’s rural communities.
“We’re beginning an operation called Update Leave,” said Jeffrey Enos, deputy regional director for the Census region that includes Alaska. “The households in the more rural areas that do not receive home mail delivery, we send enumerators into those areas to canvas those areas, make sure we have a complete list of addresses — if we’re missing any addresses, we update our list and add them — and we leave a questionnaire at the household.”
The process began Wednesday.
Enos’ region also includes California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Hawaii.
These are approximately 110,000 households that have not received census materials in the mail. The delivery process began in March but had to be halted soon after as the state began confirming cases of COVID-19.
Now, the operation has resumed but with some new changes.
The Census Bureau tries to hire locally as much as possible to keep newcomers from having to enter communities. This practice has come in handy amid COVID-19 and concerns of intrastate travel. While Gov. Mike Dunleavy has opened aspects of travel around the state, many communities remain concerned about the spread of the disease from outsiders.
“We train our employees on social distancing and on how to ensure the safety and health of themselves and those households; we do not knock on the door, we do not have any face-to-face contact, we simply update the address and leave the questionnaire at the doorstep,” Enos said.
Census workers are provided masks and gloves for extra precaution.
“We’ve been working closely with state and local health officials, including the governor and the governor’s office, to determine that it is safe for us to return to the field,” Enos said.
These households — some on the road system and some in Southeast Alaska areas only reachable by boat or plane — will receive the questionnaires over the next four weeks.
Data collected in recent months and even years has contributed to how the Census Bureau deduces which communities require in-person delivery of census materials.
Enos clarified this operation does not include many remote Alaska Native villages off the road system.
“We have a completely separate operation for those villages where we send in census enumerators to those villages and we work with the tribal governments to complete the census,” Enos said.
Even without the inclusion of remote villages, Enos says Alaska is a complicated state to cover.
“It’s a challenging state in the sense that it’s extremely geographically diverse,” Enos said. “Not only that, it’s very linguistically diverse.”
The Census Bureau has not translated 2020 materials into Alaska Native languages, of which there are 20 officially recognized as state languages. However, the statewide organization called Alaska Counts has worked to translate census material into six Alaska Native languages: Central Yup’ik, Denaakk’e, Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich’in, Hooper Bay Yup’ik and Chevak Cup’ik, Inupiaq and Neets’aii Gwich’in.
Ultimately, Enos said Alaska residents are the ones who will benefit from filling out the census.
“Really, it’s about power and money,” Enos said. “Power for representation in all levels of government and money — hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed to communities across the country based on census figures.”
Because of the importance of census information and the severe difficulties in data collection presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau announced it has extended the deadline for collecting data until October.
