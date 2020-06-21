Juneteenth may have been held online this year, but people still poured out to commemorate the day that honors the end of slavery in the United States.
Upward of 100 people joined Zoom calls Friday and Saturday, where people tuned in to listen to songs, poems, community speakers and workshop leaders. The Facebook Live event on the Fairbanks NAACP’s page has over 600 views as of Saturday.
Celebration
Speakers throughout the night tackled a variety of topics: Some talked politics while others gave performances.
“As our state has eased up on the COVID-19 restrictions, there were more than 100 new cases of the disease in Alaska last week,” said Helenmarie Matise, co-chair of the event, introducing retired otolaryngologist, Dr. Ronald Tinsley.
Tinsley, an ear, nose and throat doctor, talked about how people can stay healthy. He welcomed people to “Ron’s somewhat medical segment” of the celebration.
Asking what “colored people” means, Tinsley said that medically, in regards to human physiology and anatomy, all newborns are born pink. He recalled being told this as a third year medical student.
“As their skins dry out and they weather in a few years, their skin tones change from that pink to a different color, or they lighten maybe, even,” he said, “and the results are a beautiful rainbow of social colors that we have in this world — and certainly I’m very thankful for that.”
Viral diseases were hardly part of his week’s labors, Tinsley noted, in the 26 years since he was licensed.
“In one minute, it’s hard for this man of 84 years remembering beyond pink, just how to paint a clear picture of just what I know about viral infections such as COVID-19,” he said, “but to follow the guidelines of washing hands, face, brushing teeth, wearing masks when and where it’s advised is very important.”
Tinsley also gave some advice about mask quality, and how to clean nasal cavities.
“It will help not only for this virus,” he said. “There will be future viruses, you can be assured.”
Later in the evening, Diane Fleeks, another local actress and a historian, discussed the history of Juneteenth.
Fleeks described the beginnings of slavery in America, on through the Civil War. Before the war ended, she noted, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect in 1863.
“That means, by federal law, in those states that wanted to keep us captive, over 3.5 million enslaved human beings became free people — and of course the captors were furious,” she said. “They had used us to get rich and frankly they just decided to go to war with their fellow Americans, sometimes their own family, just to make more money; and they tried all kinds of tricks.”
She noted captors would not tell slaves they had been freed. The last place to find out was Texas, where it took until June 19, 1865, for the news to reach the state. The day has been celebrated ever since, according to Fleeks.
Usually people will get together to share stories, song, dance and food, Fleeks said, but right now there’s a serious pandemic.
“So we’re gathering together today to celebrate in this way, and I think it’s pretty cool,” she said.
Political Action
Saturday afternoon was dominated by workshops, which included a discussion on staying healthy during COVID-19, a talk on organizing for action and a town hall focused on the growing We Are Done Dying campaign.
The town hall began with Robert Kinnard, Fairbanks NAACP political action chairperson, giving a presentation on the movement. He played Trey Songz “How Many Times” to introduce the topic.
“So many Black lives have been lost over the past generation, not only currently, but from slavery, to the reconstruction era tot he civil rights movement and here we are in 2020,” Kinnard said. “We’re doing the same protests, same marching; mothers are crying; children are dying. So, I really just wanted to hone in on that message: how many times do we have to go through this as a people?”
There was further time for discussion of police brutality and racism with Alaska State Trooper Al Bell and Correctional Officer Dionne Riggins.
“I just wanted to say that on behalf of the law enforcement, I completely agree that we do have it; it is racial profiling in our country,” said Bell. “There’s racial profiling in Fairbanks and everywhere else.”
Bell said he was Black before he was anything else, and he hasn’t forgotten that. He noted that there’s systemic racism throughout the country, as well as here.
He advocated to teach people to be respectful if stopped, comply with police, to record if they feel necessary, but not to start cursing or calling people racists.
“Most of the time, 99.9% of the time when you are being contacted, they are recording that contact, and they can not delete that contact,” he said. “They should have that contact. That’s with the Troopers for sure, and we don’t have body cams, but we are recording everything that is being said when you’re being contacted.”
He also noted people can report complaints if an officer is being rude and the person stopped.
Alyssa Quintyne responded, to push the topic further, that people need training.
“The trust wasn’t broken from people not understanding that police officers are human or that they have a job to do,” Quintyne said.
The trust was broken with constant and continuous injustices, corruption and police officers not being held accountable, Quintyne added.
“So I totally feel that, but if a store clerk can do their job and have to deal with disrespect and have to deal with all the things that a store clerk has to do, I do not understand why there’s this sort of idea that we need to thank people for doing their job and doing their job right,” Quintyne said.
The Fairbanks NAACP, which hosted Juneteenth celebrations and workshops, can be reached at 907-456-2227.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMlocal