The cause of a warehouse collapse in the Aurora Subdivision area on March 27 is still unknown, according to city officials.
“Our building inspector was at the site last Friday with an engineer. They do not believe that snow load was the primary cause for the collapse, but they are currently stating that the cause is inconclusive,” city spokeswoman Teal Soden said by email Monday morning.
The investigation has been hampered by recent heavy snowfall and city staffing issues due to illness and the COVID-19 response, Soden said last week. The investigation will continue in the spring, after the snow melts.
The Deere Street warehouse sustained significant structural damage after the roof caved in at about 8:45 p.m. Eleven occupants were displaced but found alternative housing, according to a news release issued by the city after the collapse.
There is no word yet on whether the building’s owner faces legal repercussions for letting people live in the warehouse.
“The building units were not designed for apartments,” Soden said Monday.
