Caribou hunters will have additional 10 days to take a shot in Game Management Unit 13 this month, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The department extended the caribou hunting season from Sept. 21 to Sept. 30 to increase fall harvest and reduce the caribou population to 35,000 to 40,000 from 44,500 animals to make sure animals have enough space to graze in the unit.
Unit 13 covers the area southeast of Denali National Park, north of Talkeetna and the Chugach National Forest, and west from Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. The caribou population is scattered across the area, largely in the west half of the unit.
Hunters have the same bag limit of one caribou per person for all resident hunters and one bull caribou for non-resident hunters. Those who filed an unsuccessful hunt or reported that they did not hunt can get their permits reissued.
Successful hunters can fill their hunt reports online at hunt.alaska.gov, by phone at 907-822-3461 or in person at the Glennallen and Palmer Fish and Game offices.
